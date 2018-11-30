First Alert Weather: Increasing weekend rain chance

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Shifting winds will continue our warming trend and carry our high temperatures to the mid 80′s this weekend. Along with warmer temperatures will come additional moisture and a better chance for showers.
Back to the west a trough of low pressure aloft in the jet stream will build a strengthening surface low that will likely produce severe weather in parts of the deep south Saturday and Sunday. Attached to the low will be a cold front that help lift Suncoast air this weekend. By lifting the warm and humid air over us scattered showers will develop, especially Saturday night. They should be scattered in nature and non-severe but now is a good time to be sure you have your First Alert WWSB weather app on your phone. It could come in handy if you are out and about Saturday night.
The cold front will take it’s time moving past us and, until it does, we will remain in the unsettled warm and humid air. This will bring a chance for showers each day of the weekend and beginning of next work week. As I said, we have a good chance for showers on Saturday, but our best rain chance day of the next seven will come with the frontal passage on Tuesday. After it moves by our temperatures will drop into the 70′s.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.