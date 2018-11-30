First Alert Weather: Increasing weekend rain chance

Back to the west a trough of low pressure aloft in the jet stream will build a strengthening surface low that will likely produce severe weather in parts of the deep south Saturday and Sunday. Attached to the low will be a cold front that help lift Suncoast air this weekend. By lifting the warm and humid air over us scattered showers will develop, especially Saturday night. They should be scattered in nature and non-severe but now is a good time to be sure you have your First Alert WWSB weather app on your phone. It could come in handy if you are out and about Saturday night.