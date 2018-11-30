Deputy resigns after being arrested for Driving Under the Influence

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested in Hillsborough County and charged with Driving Under the Influence.
Lawrence Hoag, 40, was was pulled over for speeding around 12:26 am on Friday on Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The trooper noticed signs of impairment and through an investigative process arrested him for DUI.
Hoag was hired as a Corrections Deputy on September 26, 2016, assigned to operations at the Manatee County Jail.
He has since resigned.
