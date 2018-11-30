Construction on new public library in Venice nears completion

VENICE, FL (WWSB) - The grand opening of the new public library in Venice is now just a few weeks away.
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library.
The media is invited to tour the facility on Monday, December 3rd and a ribbon cutting celebration for the public is scheduled for Saturday, December 15th.
Staff members are already moving books, newspapers, magazines and other materials from the Hamilton building, which is serving as a temporary library location, to the new building.
The new facility is being built on the same site as the previous library on the corner of the Venice Cultural Campus.
Construction on the new $8.8 million library started in October of 2017.
It will include a coffee cafe, a 135-person meeting room, a reading garden and fountain, teen area and creation station, children's area, the Friends Bookstore and a portable technology lab.
The Hamilton building will close permanently on Saturday, December 8th.
