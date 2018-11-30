Body of Lakewood Ranch motorcyclist found along I-275 in Pinellas County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Family, friends and the local motorcycle community are remembering and mourning the loss of Jimmy Butler today.
“Every emotion you can possibly think of, I’m angry, mad, sad, happy that the family has closure," said Matthew Morrison, Co-Founder of 941 Riderz. "The amount of emotions that run through me and everybody else here is countless.”
The body of the 27-year-old Lakewood Ranch man was found this morning by highway workers along I-275 near 54th Avenue South in Saint Petersburg. The Florida Highway Patrol says Butler’s motorcycle had veered off the highway and crashed into several trees ejecting him from the bike on Sunday November 18th, just a day after he was last seen at a motorcycle event in Saint Pete Beach.
“My heart was broken, it hit me hard, I didn’t want it to be him,” said Kyler McDowell, a friend of Jimmy Butler.
A massive search for Butler had been going on for nearly two weeks. Willy Yum’s on 14th Street in Bradenton is a place he would spend lots of time along with so many other motorcyclists from 941 Riderz. In fact there are pictures hanging at the restaurant remembering the lives lost of motorcyclists in the group. The restaurant owner and a lot of the motorcycle community sat around today reminiscing about Butler.
“He was a wonderful guy, and he was an amazing guy, good friend of everybody," said Robert Williams, Owner of Willy Yum’s. "He was very fun and he had a great smile, had a great attitude and it’s a loss that’s going to be felt all the way around.”
Butler leaves behind many family and friends including his 7-year-old daughter, a girlfriend and her daughter.
