Baked Pineapple & Cheddar Cheese Casserole from Gold Rush BBQ | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Chef Bob Overholser shows us how to make this unusual (but delicious!) side dish from Gold Rush BBQ.
Baked Pineapple and Cheddar Cheese
Serves 8 to 10
Ingredients
1 cup Sugar
6 Tablespoons Flour
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
1 cup cracker crumbs (Ritz Type)
1 stick melted butter
2 20 oz. cans of pineapple chunks
Directions
Preheat oven to 350
Grease a medium size casserole pan
In a large bowl combined the sugar and flour. Add cheese and drained pineapple chunks, (save juice) and stir.
In a small bowl combined melted butter, 6 tablespoons of pineapple juice and cracker crumbs. Coat the crackers well using a spatula.
Pour cracker mixture over pineapple and bake for 25 mins or until crackers are a golden brown.
