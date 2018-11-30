Baked Pineapple & Cheddar Cheese Casserole from Gold Rush BBQ | Suncoast View

Chef Bob from Gold Rush BBQ shows Suncoast View how to make a Baked Pineapple & Cheddar Cheese Casserole.
By Matthew Liddell | November 30, 2018 at 10:23 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 10:23 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Chef Bob Overholser shows us how to make this unusual (but delicious!) side dish from Gold Rush BBQ.

Baked Pineapple and Cheddar Cheese

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

1 cup Sugar

6 Tablespoons Flour

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 cup cracker crumbs (Ritz Type)

1 stick melted butter

2 20 oz. cans of pineapple chunks

Directions

Preheat oven to 350

Grease a medium size casserole pan

In a large bowl combined the sugar and flour. Add cheese and drained pineapple chunks, (save juice) and stir.

In a small bowl combined melted butter, 6 tablespoons of pineapple juice and cracker crumbs. Coat the crackers well using a spatula.

Pour cracker mixture over pineapple and bake for 25 mins or until crackers are a golden brown.

