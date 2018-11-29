Warmer weather through the weekend with a chance for some rain

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The northerly wind we have been seeing over the past couple of days which brought the big chill to the Suncoast will be switching around to the SE in advance of a storm system developing in the W. Gulf of Mexico.
Winds will be changing directions to the SE on Friday and thus begins the warming trend through Tuesday. Highs will be back to the mid to upper 70s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds streaming in from the Gulf. There is no threat of rain on Friday but that all changes on Saturday.
It is an upper level low that will be moving in on Saturday from the West to the East across N. Florida. It will be close enough to the Suncoast that it will bring an increase in cloudiness along with a few showers at times. Mainly in the afternoon and evening it will be mainly showers on Saturday afternoon but we could also see some thunderstorms scattered about late Saturday and into early Sunday morning. The rain chance is at 40% for both Saturday afternoon and through Sunday morning. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday as well as the system approaches. Winds out of the SE at 15-20 mph.
Sunday the skies will be mainly cloudy in the morning with some breaks in the afternoon along with a good chance for a few showers in the morning. Highs on Sunday in the low 80s.
A cold front moves down on Tuesday and cools us off for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Bob Harrigan
