Warmer weather through the weekend with a chance for some rain

It is an upper level low that will be moving in on Saturday from the West to the East across N. Florida. It will be close enough to the Suncoast that it will bring an increase in cloudiness along with a few showers at times. Mainly in the afternoon and evening it will be mainly showers on Saturday afternoon but we could also see some thunderstorms scattered about late Saturday and into early Sunday morning. The rain chance is at 40% for both Saturday afternoon and through Sunday morning. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday as well as the system approaches. Winds out of the SE at 15-20 mph.