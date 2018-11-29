University of Michigan to livestream Auschwitz music concert

This Nov. 7, 2018, photo provided by the University of Michigan shows the full score for "The Most Beautiful Time of Life (Die Schönste Zeit des Lebens)" at the Duderstadt Center recording studio on campus in Ann Arbor, Mich. The music, recorded by the Contemporary Directions Ensemble under the direction of Professor Oriol Sans, has not been heard since it was arranged and performed by prisoners in a World War II death camp. The ensemble will perform the piece Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, during a free on-campus concert. The handwritten manuscript was discovered by university music theory Professor Patricia Hall while doing research at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Poland. (Christopher Boyes/University of Michigan via AP) (AP)