Tumor-free flounder: Study underscores Boston Harbor rebirth

BOSTON (AP) — Flounder in Boston's once notoriously polluted harbor are now tumor-free.
Scientists at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution say in a new study that decades of cleanup efforts have spurred a turnaround in the health of the harbor's winter flounder.
Researchers say Boston Harbor was so polluted in the late 1980s that more than three-quarters of the species showed signs of liver disease.
But Michael Moore, the Woods Hole biologist who authored the study, says his team hasn't found a cancerous tumor on a flounder since 2004. He's been monitoring the species since 1986.
Moore credits the completion of a new sewage treatment plant and a nearly 10-mile long discharge tunnel in recent decades with the health improvements.
The Woods Hole study was published in the academic journal Diseases of Aquatic Organisms.