Suspect in Riverchase Galleria shooting caught in GA

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have captured the person they believe fired that shots that injured two people and led to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr in the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.
Erron Brown, 20, was arrested in South Fulton xCounty at a relative’s home, according to sources. He’s been charged with attempted murder.
Hoover police say investigators believe that more than two individuals were involved in the initial altercation, including 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. of Hueytown. However, new evidence indicates that Bradford Jr. did not fire the shots that injured two people.
This story is developing.
