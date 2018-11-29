Spicy Creamy Corn and Chicken Chowder

By Judi Gallagher | November 29, 2018 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 4:31 PM

This is a timely recipe for a chilly night and even better that you can use leftover rotisserie chicken to incorporate into the warm chowder. What could be easier?

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices bacon, sliced in 1-inch strips
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
  • 2 russet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 small red pepper, diced
  • 3 ½ cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup ½ and ½
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 can creamed corn
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie cooked chicken
  • Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions:

  1. In a large sauce pot over medium heat cook bacon until crispy and all fat has rendered out. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel lined plate. Drain off all but 1 tablespoon fat, add onion, jalapeno, potato, red pepper, corn, salt and pepper and saute for about 5 minutes. Add thyme. 
  2. In a blender, puree half the mixture and add back to the pan. Add milk, chicken broth, and chicken and let simmer for about 5 minutes. 
  3. Transfer to serving bowls. Garnish each bowl with cooked bacon, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge. 

