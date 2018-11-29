Sarasota man previously arrested for child porn arrested a second time for child porn

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested for a second time for downloading child pornography.
Jon Gluvna, 37, of Calliandra Drive was arrested after detectives learned last week that he was allegedly actively downloading child porn. A search warrant executed at his home found computers, gaming consoles and SD cards.
Detectives say they connected Gluvna’s IP address to graphic images and videos of infant children and very young toddlers.
Gluvna was previously arrested by Sarasota Police in July 2015 on 20 counts of transmission of child porn by an electronic device. At the time of his second arrest, he was on supervised release and barred from using the internet.
Police say Gluvna previously lived in Pinellas County and his home there was raided in 2013. Though several items were seized, no child porn was found in that instance because detectives say Gluvna used software to wipe the devices. He was never arrested.
Gluvna is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail.
