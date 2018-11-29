Salvation Army Red Kettle 20 for 20 campaign in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Salvation Army once again has their red kettles and ringing bells out and about this holiday season, with something new called the 20 for 20 campaign.
This season, there is a donor who will match every twenty dollar bill that is donated into the red kettles in Sarasota County. The money raised with the Red Kettle campaign goes towards the services the Salvation Army provides.
“You thank the opportunity to double your gift at this time of the year and it’s a critical time for us here because the need is great it really is,” said Chris Johnson, Director of Program Services for the Salvation Army in Sarasota. “And so to have someone who is willing to match that for us, it takes the generosity of our community to be able to do what we do.”
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has been happening since the 1890′s. It can be spotted at businesses throughout the Suncoast over the next few weeks.
