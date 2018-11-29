Residents concerned about traffic and construction noise, FDOT plans to put up noise barrier walls

SARASOTA (WWSB) - People living near State Road 70 and Interstate 75 in Manatee County have been asking for noise walls and now thanks to the Florida Department of Transportation they are finally getting them.
The huge multi-million dollar interstate project with FDOT started October 15th.
Some people who live in the surrounding neighborhoods are dealing with noise that comes along with that construction but soon that should end.
FDOT has agreed to put up noise walls near four communities which include Creekwood, Tara Preserve, River Place and Willowbrook.
FDOT says the goal of the walls are to reduce noise levels to residential communities, schools and places of worship.
According to Federal and State Law, noise walls should be considered if future levels increase by 15 decibels.
A spokesperson for FDOT tells us during the design phase for the diamond interchange they evaluated the noise from the roadway project, as well as traffic noise.
After that evaluation and hearing from members of the community, they decided to put up the walls which will be permanent.
Construction at Tara and Creekwood Subdivisions are expected to begin early next year.
Neighbors in River Place should get their wall sometime in mid 2019 and Willowbrook will receive theirs early 2020.
For those wondering, the noise walls are being funded by FDOT which includes the roadway improvements to I-75 from north of University Parkway to south of State Road 64, reconstruction of the I-75 and SR 70 Interchange, and the associated noise barriers for four communities.
In total the project is costing $80.8 million.
The entire project is expected to be complete by 2021.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.