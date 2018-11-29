Report: White House prepares to announce bump stock ban

(CNN) - Sources say the Trump Administration is set to move forward with a long-promised goal.
Sources tell CNN the Trump White House is getting ready to officially ban bump stocks.
President Trump first announced this plan shortly after last year's shooting in Las Vegas that claimed dozens of lives.
But despite bi-partisan backing, it's been a long process.
President Trump: “In order to eliminate -- terminate -- bump stocks, we have to go through a procedure. We are now at the final stages of that procedure.”
Bump stocks allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rounds much quicker than usual.
The Obama Administration concluded bump stocks were a weapon accessory and clear from federal regulation.
A source tells CNN the new rule calls for giving bump stock owners 90-days to either destroy or turn in their devices.
In a statement last year, an N.R.A. spokeswoman said the A.T.F. "should review bump-fire stocks to ensure they comply with federal law."
But she also said the organization is against stricter gun control legislation some members of Congress favor.
