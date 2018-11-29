Raceway where Sarasota woman died to hold benefit for her family

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - The Sebring International Raceway is holding a benefit for the family of a young Sarasota woman who died in a drag racing accident at the track.
Katarina Moller, who went by Kat, passed away after an accident during a race exhibition in a jet dragster on November 15. The 24-year-old was making her first run in the car at Sebring’s regular drag racing event when her dragster drifted from the left lane towards the center line.
As it crossed the center line during the run, the dragster struck a timing device located between lanes at the drag racing finish line. A parachute was observed to have deployed and the dragster continued down the track, it drifted further right, scraping the right side retaining barrier wall before coming to rest after hitting a tire barrier.
Track safety officials and Emergency Medical personnel immediately responded to the crash site, where Moller was pronounced deceased on scene. A piece of debris had struck Moller’s helmet, killing her.
On Thursday, December 6, the track in Sebring, FL will hold the 2018 Air and Electrical Services Sebring Drag Racing Series. Wayne Estes, president and general manager of the raceway, announced 100 percent of the gate receipts will be donated to Moller’s family.
A minimum donation of $5 per spectator and $20 per drag-race entry will be collected at the gate. The gate opens at 5pm and racing starts at 6pm.
Moller started racing junior dragsters at the age of 11, according to her Facebook page. She has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida in Tampa and was a graduate student at Florida Tech. She had experience racing a sportsman Mustang, a super-pro Vega, and her dad’s alcohol powered Corvettes West dragster. She signed with Larsen Motorsports to race a jet dragster in 2014.
Hannah Bouldry was Moller’s friend. She said, “You don’t really expect stuff to happen, but when you strap in you never know what’s going to happen.”
“She was always happy, could always put a smile on everyone’s face and was there for anyone when you needed it, always with a helping hand, caring, very sweet girl,” said Bouldry. “Everyone at the track was obviously in very extreme shock and no one really knew what to say, so we’re just hanging in together.”
