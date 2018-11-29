Public hearing to be held in December on Siesta Promenade project

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The public is invited to voice their opinions on the controversial Siesta Promenade project at a hearing next month.
Benderson Development wants to build on the vacant lot at U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road.
The complex would include more than 400 apartment units, a 130 room hotel and retail shops.
Benderson says Siesta Promenade will create over 250 jobs and 10 million dollars in tax revenues.
But some people in the area are against the development, saying traffic will be diverted into their neighborhoods.
You can voice your opinion at a public hearing on the project.
It will start at 9:00 a.m.on Monday, December 12th at the county commission chambers in downtown Sarasota.
