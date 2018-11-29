Nelson, Henley to honor Parton at Grammy MusiCares concert

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, Willie Nelson performs during the "Turn Out for Texas" concert and rally for Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas. Nelson, Vince Gill, Don Henley and Mavis Staples will perform in tribute to Dolly Parton when she's honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy. The academy announced the latest additions Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, to the lineup for the tribute concert and gala to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, two days before the Grammy Awards. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File) (Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)