Gruters says “free food” helped grow the local GOP

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Outgoing Chairman of the Sarasota County Republican Party Joe Gruters says his advice for his successor is to offer as much free good as possible at events.
“Free pie, free cookies, whatever. You can have the greatest candidate in the world, and no one will show up, but if you say you’re going to give them free pies or free pizza, you’ll have a room full of people.”
Gruters announced earlier this week he’d make this his final two-year term as party chair.
“I have a thriving CPA practice, I’m a newly elected state senator, I have three small children and it’s time to give the party to someone else and let them run it,” he said.
Gruters says the local Republican party will elect his replacement on December 13th.
