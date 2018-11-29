First Alert Weather: Warming trend starts today

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Another cold night on the Suncoast with temperatures about ten degrees below normal. However, high clouds kept the lows from being even colder. There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere aloft and water vapor is a greenhouse gas. At night is helps warm the earth in a similar way to the hydrocarbons society has put into the atmosphere. There are also differences in water vapor and the way it warms. The clouds obviously block sun and slow daytime heating. But we will warm using another method this afternoon. Our winds will shift. The shifting winds will slowly bring in warm air and more moisture at the surface, where the air is still very dry.