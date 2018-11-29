Elton John has rescheduled his date to November 2019

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you are an Elton John fan you might want to read this.
Elton John has rescheduled his date to November 4, 2019 on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
Due to a serious ear infection, it was necessary to postpone the original date of November 28, 2018.
All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date - no exchanges needed.
Elton’s social media included “We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn’t have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve. I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to make. Thank you for all your patience and support”.
