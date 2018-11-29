Driver crashes through gate at SRQ Airport, hits airplane

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A person is under arrest after crashing smashed into a gate, entered airport property and hit an airplane.
It happened Wednesday night at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The plane struck belonged to Universal Flight Training and Universal Flight Services.
At this time, the identity of the person who crashed through the gate has not been released.
Authorities say this incident was not connected to an act of terrorism, saying they believe the driver was impaired.
