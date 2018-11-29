Driver charged with DUI in Manatee County linked to gate crash, airplane damage at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A woman who allegedly crashed through a gate at SRQ Airport, entering airport property and hitting an airplane, has been arrested in Manatee County for DUI.
The driver crashed through the gate Wednesday night at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Here is surveillance video of the car driving around the airport:
The plane struck belonged to Universal Flight Training and Universal Flight Services. The driver then fled the scene. Here is video of the damage done to the plane:
Around 9:45pm in Bradenton, deputies were called by a citizen who said a driver was traveling north on 15th Street East in the southbound lanes. The driver pulled into a parking lot and that’s where deputies say they caught up to 39-year-old Mary Dostal.
Deputies say Dostal’s vehicle had heavy front end damage. When they spoke with her, they say she smelled strongly of alcohol, was disoriented and slow to respond, and thought she was in Ohio. Dostal reportedly told deputies that she had had one glass of wine and that the box of wine on her front passenger floorboard was from the day before.
Deputies had Dostal perform field sobriety tests and say she was staggering and off balance. Two breath tests reportedly showed she had a BAC of .149 and .140. She was arrested and charged with DUI.
According to airport president Rick Piccolo, Dostal is the driver who crashed through the airport gate. SRQ and the federal government will both also likely press charges against her.
