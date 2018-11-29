DRIVER ALERT: Road Closures Time Change for Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - If you are driving Saturday, the information below would probably be helpful due to road closures in Sarasota.
The annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The parade will begin at Main Street and U.S. 301 in downtown Sarasota.
The parade will end at J.D. Hamel Park at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue.
There will be several vehicle tow away zones and street closure notices in effect for the following times – Please note the updated times Main Street will be closed.
- 9 a.m. Saturday– 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Orange Avenue 11 a.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to U.S. 41
- 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Audubon Place closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville
- Road 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: East Avenue closed from Fruitville Road to Ringling
- Boulevard 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road 2:30 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to
- Main Street 3 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McAnsh 7 p.m.: Sarasota Holiday Parade begins
There be will access to the Palm Ave. and State Street Garages. Roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the release.
For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.
