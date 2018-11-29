Democrat Cox claims victory over California GOP Rep. Valadao

In this Jan. 5, 2018 photo, T.J. Cox, a candidate for the 21st U.S. Congressional District, speaks at a Democratic Party debate at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto. Cox has edged ahead of Republican David Valadao in a U.S. House race in California's farm belt, where votes continue to be counted. Cox has trailed since election night but pulled ahead by 438 votes Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, according to tallies in the 21st District that cuts through four Central Valley counties. The Associated Press had declared Valadao the winner, but votes that have been counted since Nov. 6 narrowed the race and the AP retracted its race call on Monday. (Andy Alfaro/Modesto Bee via AP) (Andy Alfaro)