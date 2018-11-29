City of Palmetto urges FDOT to make changes at dangerous intersection

SARASOTA (WWSB) -According to Palmetto Police Department's Chief of Police, Scott Taylor, in the past three years there has been 22 serious accidents, two of which were fatal, at the intersection of US 41 and 23rd Street West.
In efforts to make the intersection safer, City of Palmetto workers have reached out to The Florida Department of Transportation with recommendations.
Chief Tyler said they have proposed that FDOT reduce the speed on the stretch of roadway to around 40 mph because as of now people are coming around the bend from US 19 at high speeds. The city also is proposing that only right turns be allowed from 23rd Street West, since turning left onto US 41 is when a majority of the accidents occur.
"It was our hope that we could present FDOT with a problem but also some reasonable solutions and get those speed limits stepped down a little bit," Chief Tyler said.
FDOT is aware of these proposals but nothing has been put in place yet to officially make any changes.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.