Can’t see ABC7? You may be a Frontier customer.

SARASOTA (WWSB) - ABC7 has received dozens of complaints from Frontier Communication customers Thursday saying ABC7 and some other local channels are off the air.
ABC7 is, in fact, on the air. However, Frontier has had an issue they’re working to resolve that has taken us off the air for their customers.
Unfortunately, we are unable to take action at the station to fix the issue. Customers who have concerns should reach out to Frontier directly.
If you are not a Frontier customer and are still experiencing issue, please contact the station.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.