Bradenton man accused of threatening to blow up sheriff’s office

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been arrested after he allegedly sent several disturbing messages to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, including a bomb threat.
Jamer Lawrence, 28, was taken into custody last week and charged with threat to commit an act of terrorism. Deputies say in March 2018, Lawrence began sending disturbing messages to the sheriff's office on Facebook, identifying himself as "Ljameer Muhammad."
Beginning November 18, the messages became more intense. One stated he was from the Middle East and that he was on a mission to "complete his goal so that Allah would see his name" and "I will see too y'all Hell," according to deputies.
Two days later, deputies say he sent a message saying, "Come get meeeee I going to Blowww that place Too The walking floor (I'm pissed off at the world fu********* me know if I blacked out is not a good day for y'all (I'm going to hell today) come get me nowwwwwwww." Deputies say he also messaged about the Operations Center for the sheriff's office and posed a real threat.
Detectives went to Lawrence's home that same day. They showed him the messages and say Lawrence admitted he created them. He said he sent the messages because he was agitated at the time and feeling the after effects of his medication.
The following morning, Lawrence was taken into custody and charged with threat to commit an act of terrorism.
