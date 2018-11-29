Body of motorcyclist found off I-275 in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG (WWSB) - The body of a motorcyclist has been found along I-275 in Pinellas County.
Highway workers found a man’s body Thursday morning while picking up trash along the highway in St. Petersburg. Florida Highway Patrol says the body was found near pieces of a motorcycle that appeared to have been involved in a traffic accident and that it appears the crash happened several days ago.
There is no word at this time on the identity of the motorcyclist.
Locally, there is a case a motorcyclist who went missing. Jimmy Butler of Lakewood Ranch has been missing Saturday, November 17 when he attended a motorcycle event on Ste. Pete Beach.
Butler’s girlfriend, Katie Ayers, told ABC7 that after having a few drinks at a nearby club, they drove home separately with Butler on his white Honda motorcycle. He has not been seen since.
ABC7 will continue to follow this story.
