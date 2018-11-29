Body of motorcyclist found off I-275 is missing man from Lakewood Ranch

ST. PETERSBURG (WWSB) - The body of a motorcyclist has been found along I-275 in Pinellas County and reports say it is a missing man from Lakewood Ranch.
Highway workers found a man’s body Thursday morning while picking up trash along the highway in St. Petersburg. Florida Highway Patrol says the body was found near pieces of a motorcycle that appeared to have been involved in a traffic accident and that it appears the crash happened several days ago.
ABC7 spoke to Jimmy Butler’s father who confirmed the body found is his son. Butler had been missing Saturday, November 17 when he attended a motorcycle event on St. Pete Beach.
Butler’s girlfriend, Katie Ayers, told ABC7 that after having a few drinks at a nearby club, they drove home separately with Butler on his white Honda motorcycle. He had not been seen since.
