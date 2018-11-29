Alleged credit card thief on the loose

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Detectives need your help identifying a man who allegedly stole a credit card last Friday.
On Friday, November 23 between 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. an alleged suspect stole a credit card during an auto burglary on Freeling Dr. at 2:25 p.m., according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
The picture of the subject above used the credit card at Publix located at 3901 S. Osprey Ave, Sarasota.
If you recognize this man please contact the Sarasota police Department or Det. Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326.
