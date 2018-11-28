Waiting for Cyber Monday packages? Here are a few tips to protecting your shipment on National Package Protection Day

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you bought anything on Cyber Monday, now is the time those boxes will start showing up at your front door.
Wednesday is ‘National Package Protection Day’.
The Sarasota Police Department say they see an increase in package thefts every year around the holidays although the city is relatively safe.
As delivery companies rush to drop off those packages, thieves will be prowling looking to snatch packages left on front porches.
SPD suggests that when you are expecting a package, contact the delivery service and ask them to drop your package somewhere discreet around your home.
You can even have a trusted neighbor pick it up.
Having your package sent to work or even directly to a local store, like Walmart or Target, can also help.
Amazon can even leave your package in an Amazon Locker.
Once Amazon delivers the package to the so-called locker, a secret code and location is sent to your phone.
SPD also says you should be your brothers keeper, if you see something say something.
SPD also warns to be extra cautious if you plan to meet up with strangers after making online transactions on sites like Facebook Marketplace.
The lobby of the Sarasota Police Headquarters is an official safe place for online transactions.
It’s open to the public from 6 am to 7 pm everyday.
