BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - ABC7 has received dozens of photos and videos of coyote sightings along the Suncoast.
Viewers are incredibly concerned on what to do when they cross paths with a coyote.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office recently released some tips on what to do when you cross paths with a coyote.
Here are some tips on what you should do:
- Hazing the animal by making loud noises and acting aggressively will typically cause a coyote to leave an area, but you may need to increase and continue hazing efforts until the coyote is effectively deterred and leaves the area for good.
- Noisemakers are often effective deterrents to coyotes, including air horns, banging pots and pans and homemade noisemakers. A “coyote shaker” made from placing pebbles or coins in an empty drink container can be an effective noisemaker.
- Waving your arms in the air and yelling will usually get a coyote to retreat. You may need to move towards the coyote and increase hazing if the animal does not immediately run away. It is important to continue hazing efforts until the coyote has left the area or the animal may return.
- Throwing small stones or sticks towards (but not at) a coyote will usually cause the animal to leave.Spraying water from a hose and using squirt guns or bear repellent can also be effective hazing methods. Do not attempt to hurt the coyote because injured animals are more likely to defend themselves; the goal should be to scare the coyote away.
- If a coyote approaches a child, the animal can be startled away by an adult yelling loudly first and then moving towards the coyote. This gives the adult an opportunity to lift the child as quickly as possible and back away from the animal. Do not run from a coyote, as this may cause the animal to chase.
- Teach children to recognize coyotes. If children are approached by a coyote, have them move slowly inside and yell – teach them not to run, which could cause a coyote to chase.
- Coyotes have been deemed as a nuisance animal much like the raccoon, and can not be relocated or trapped. If you experience an aggressive Coyote, please contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
RECENT COYOTE SIGHTINGS ON THE SUNCOAST:
