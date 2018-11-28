SILVER ALERT: Elderly Man missing from Venice

(WWSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for James E. Price of Miami Road in Venice.
Mr. Price was last seen at his home Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
He was driving a 2008 silver Chrysler Town and Country van with a white luggage carrier on the roof, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have also learned that Mr. Price may be travelling with two Rottweilers in his vehicle.
The vehicle is bearing a Maine license plate that reads 7855RE, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information or come in contact with Mr. Price please dial 911 or 941.316.1201 immediately.
