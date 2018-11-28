$5,000 reward offered for Bradenton homicide investigation

By ABC7 Staff | November 28, 2018 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 5:08 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide investigation of Breyon Pittman.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 17. Deputies say 22-year-old Breyon Pittman was found dead in a vehicle in front of a home in the 2600 block of 17th St. E., Bradenton.

Witnesses told detectives that they heard gunshots then saw a vehicle crash into a ditch. Witnesses also told detectives they saw a black man in a white shirt exit the passenger side of the car and flee the scene on foot. Deputies searched the area around 17th St. E but were not able to find that person.

Please contact Detective Darryl Davis at 941-747-30911 ext. 2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 866-634-8477.

