$5,000 reward offered for Bradenton homicide investigation

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide investigation of Breyon Pittman.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 17. Deputies say 22-year-old Breyon Pittman was found dead in a vehicle in front of a home in the 2600 block of 17th St. E., Bradenton.
Witnesses told detectives that they heard gunshots then saw a vehicle crash into a ditch. Witnesses also told detectives they saw a black man in a white shirt exit the passenger side of the car and flee the scene on foot. Deputies searched the area around 17th St. E but were not able to find that person.
Please contact Detective Darryl Davis at 941-747-30911 ext. 2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 866-634-8477.
