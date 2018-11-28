Remains of Army Specialist brought to SRQ and Sarasota funeral home

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The body of an Army Specialist brought to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
The coffin carrying the remains of 33-year-old Aaron Mastrorio arrived at SRQ around 6 o’clock on Tuesday night. Mastrorio died on November 12th after suffering a major heart attack during an Army training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
He went to USF and he has family that lives in Tampa.
Visitation is tomorrow afternoon from 1pm to 3pm at the Jennings Funeral Home in Sarasota with services at 3pm. On Friday afternoon, there will be a processional at 2pm from the funeral home to Sarasota National Cemetery.
