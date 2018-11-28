Reforming our criminal justice system

SARASOTA (WWSB) - President Trump is giving a plan put together by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and some members of congress a thumbs up. The idea is to reform some of the 1990 era drug laws like three strikes and you’re out and the discrepancy between mandatory prison sentences for crack cocaine and powdered cocaine which critics says results in African Americans service sentences. There would be more opportunities for inmates to get out earlier for good behavior.