Owners of Trademark Pavers arrested for embezzlement, scheming to defraud

Detectives launched their investigation after receiving a report from a Sarasota resident who paid the owners, Arthur and Cynthia Borchert, more than $4,500 in June 2018 to install pavers in his driveway. The victim contacted the sheriff’s office after more than three months passed without any work being completed. As detectives continued their investigation, they identified eight additional victims, who collectively paid the Borcherts more than $35,000 for work that was never completed.