Missed out on the Skyway 10K? Try the virtual run!

ST. PETE, FL (WWSB) - The Skyway 10K is returning to the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg on March 3, 2019 and proceeds benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation. But what if you can’t make it and still want to show support?
Good news - now you can. The Skyway 10K is hosting a virtual run that will allow runners anywhere across the country to register and help raise money for a worthy cause. The Armed Forces Families Foundation supports military families who are in need and all funds remain local.
Registration opens today, Monday, November 28 and ends Monday, January 7, 2019 at midnight. The cost of the event is $45. After you sign up, you have until March 1, 2019 to complete your walk/jog/run of 6.2 miles and get your commemorative bib, Virtual Run T-shirt and Virtual Run medal.
It’s important to note that the Virtual Run is not associated with the Skyway 10K. If you’re interested in running across the Skyway Bridge, you’ll have to wait until 2020 - the 2019 race is sold out.
For more information and to register, visit this website.
