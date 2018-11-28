Lobster Ravioli with Creamy Scallop Sauce

By Judi Gallagher | November 28, 2018 at 2:24 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 2:24 PM
Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon chopped shallots
  • 10-12 large scallops patted dry.
  • 2 ounces Cognac
  • 5 ounces tomato sauce
  • 10 ounces heavy cream
  • Salt
  • 2 packages fresh lobster or crab meat ravioli. I love Peperonatta pasta for their flavorful and delicate ravioli.
  • Pinch salt

Directions:

  1. . Gently place ravioli in boiling water and cook for 8  to 10 minutes, or until al dente. 
  2. For the sauce: Using a 12-inch saute pan at medium  heat, add butter, shallots, and saute until shallots are translucent. Add the scallops and and pan sear for about 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. Remove the saute pan from the burner and add Cognac then place pan back on the heat to cook off the alcohol. (Cognac will create a large flame.) Once the flame  stops, add the tomato sauce and cream with salt and cook until it reduces halfway and becomes creamy.
  4. Add the cooked ravioli to the sauce and let cook together for about 1 minute before serving.
  5. Garnish with chives. 

