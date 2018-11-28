Lobster Ravioli with Creamy Scallop Sauce

Ingredients:
- 2 ounces unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped shallots
- 10-12 large scallops patted dry.
- 2 ounces Cognac
- 5 ounces tomato sauce
- 10 ounces heavy cream
- Salt
- 2 packages fresh lobster or crab meat ravioli. I love Peperonatta pasta for their flavorful and delicate ravioli.
- Pinch salt
Directions:
- . Gently place ravioli in boiling water and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente.
- For the sauce: Using a 12-inch saute pan at medium heat, add butter, shallots, and saute until shallots are translucent. Add the scallops and and pan sear for about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Remove the saute pan from the burner and add Cognac then place pan back on the heat to cook off the alcohol. (Cognac will create a large flame.) Once the flame stops, add the tomato sauce and cream with salt and cook until it reduces halfway and becomes creamy.
- Add the cooked ravioli to the sauce and let cook together for about 1 minute before serving.
- Garnish with chives.
