The Latest: Hyde-Smith vows to represent all Mississippi

This combination photo shows Mike Espy, left, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, on Oct. 5, 2018, and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., on Nov. 5, 2018, both in Jackson, Miss. The last U.S. Senate race of the midterms was coming to a close Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, as Mississippi residents chose between Hyde-Smith, a white Republican Senate appointee whose "public hanging" comments angered many people, and Espy, a black Democrat who was agriculture secretary when Bill Clinton was in the White House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis)