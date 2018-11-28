Investigation into Sarasota City Clerk complete

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An investigation into Sarasota’s City Auditor and Clerk is complete.
The city launched an external investigation back in August after commissioners received dozens of complaints of harassment and hostile work environments from employees. The breaking point was when city commissioners received a letter from a former employee of Nadalini’s describing occasions where Nadalini made employees cry, bullied them and harassed them. Before that, commissioners had already received 22 negative evaluations from other employees calling her cruel and self-serving and describing her as someone who manages by intimidation.
Nadalini has declined to publicly address or comment on any of the allegations.
While the review and investigation into Nadalini is finished, the law firm that conducted the external investigation hasn’t completed a written report or provided the results to the city, yet. That’s expected to happen on Monday at a city commission meeting. There will also be recommendations presented from the law firm about how to handle the department and management moving forward.
The discussion is scheduled as part of the afternoon session that starts at 1:30 on Monday, but it’s possible that it could get pushed back to the evening session that begins at 6., depending on timing with other agenda items.
