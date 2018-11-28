How would you like to register for a Skyway 10K Virtual Run?

(WWSB) - Running can take a lot of self-discipline and effort, but one local organization is hosting a Virtual Run people can complete anywhere to benefit families around the area.
The St.Pete/Clearwater presents the 2019 Skyway 10K Virtual Run to assist the Armed Forces Families Foundation, according to a release from Virtual Skyway 10k.
Registration will open on Monday, Nov. 28 and end on Monday. January 7, 2019 at midnight.
The cost of the event is $45.
The rules are simple: After you run/walk/crawl a total of 6.2 miles, email Virtual@Skyway10K.com with your full name, date(s) and location(s) where you completed your 6.2 miles.
The email deadline is March 1, 2019.
This event is family oriented and all ages, sizes, and abilities are encouraged to participate.
For more information visit Skyway 10K Virtual Run to register.
