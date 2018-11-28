Following Hurricane Michael, deadline approaches to apply for disaster assistance

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Following Hurricane Michael, Floridians face a December 10th deadline to apply for disaster assistance from both FEMA and the US Small Business Administration.
FEMA offers grants to qualified Floridians in 12 counties affected by the October 10th storm that caused widespread damage across the eastern Panhandle. The grants cannot duplicate insurance payments, but can help those who are under or uninsured. Additionally, the US Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, non-profits and business owners to repair or replace real estate and personal property.
Mary Regan with the SBA says Floridians should not wait until insurance claims are fully processed before beginning the application process for federal help.
“People should look at all their options. Obviously, you are going to look at whether you have flood insurance or damage insurance. Then, check out the different options like FEMA with the grants, and us with the low interest loans," said Mary Regan. "People shouldn’t wait on this, because things take time. It can take two to three weeks. We’ll be as quick as we can with it, but that’s why you don’t want to sit on this. You don’t want to wait for your insurance to kick in. You want to look at all your options.”
To register for disaster assistance grants through FEMA, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or go to DisasterLoan.SBA.gov to apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.
