Following Hurricane Michael, deadline approaches to apply for disaster assistance

“People should look at all their options. Obviously, you are going to look at whether you have flood insurance or damage insurance. Then, check out the different options like FEMA with the grants, and us with the low interest loans," said Mary Regan. "People shouldn’t wait on this, because things take time. It can take two to three weeks. We’ll be as quick as we can with it, but that’s why you don’t want to sit on this. You don’t want to wait for your insurance to kick in. You want to look at all your options.”