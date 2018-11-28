First Alert Weather: Near record cold tonight

SARASOTA (WWSB) - In 1922 the morning low temperature was a record 38 degrees. We could get very close to the official low at the airport tonight and be lower in inland Suncoast locations. Frost is possible in Hardee and DeSoto counties. The one thing that could keep us warmer would be an increase in cloud cover. Some models suggest that is a possibility.
Lows will dip to near 40 close to the coast and drop into the mid to upper 30′s in inland locations. No freeze will occur but never the less, pets should be brought indoors and, in inland cold prone locations, you may choose to protect the most cold sensitive plants. However the warming trend also starts tomorrow afternoon after our cold start.
Shifting wind will veer to the east and southeast over the next few days and that will bump our high temperatures up a few degrees each day till be hit the 80′s by the weekend. Moisture will also increase and we will have a chance for showers starting Saturday. Another cold front will move past early next week with a chance for showers but it will not pack the cold punch we are seeing today.
