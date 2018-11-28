Cold weather shelters open tonight in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with the Salvation Army and other faith-based partners to provide cold weather shelters for those in need.
The cold weather shelters are opening due to the predicted drop in temperatures this evening.
The following shelters will be open:
- Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota. The Salvation Army will conduct its normal cold weather operation plan on Wednesday, Nov. 28, which includes the front porch opening at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.
- New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, will open at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.
According to Emergency Management officials, pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the Emergency Services page on www.scgov.net.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.