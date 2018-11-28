Another cold night ahead as lows drop into the 30s across parts of Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The cold spell is just about over for the Suncoast but we have to get through Thursday before you can put away your parka and grab your shorts.
Cold North winds will continue through the overnight hours and make for a very chilly start once again along the Suncoast. Lows are expected in the upper 30s well inland and low to mid 40s near the coast. With a N. wind at 10 mph we can expect wind chills in the upper 30s in most areas during the 6-8 a.m. hours. So make sure the kids have some warm clothes on before you send them off to school. They may be able to take off the jackets by the noon hour as temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.
Look for cool weather on Thursday night and Friday morning but not as cold as the previous nights. Lows to start the day on Friday will be in the mid 50s. Winds will switch around to the ENE and afternoon highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Now that is more like it for this time of year.
Saturday we get back to slightly above average temperatures. Lows for your early tennis match or golf tee time on Saturday will be in the mid 60s with a high later in the day reaching 80 degrees! There will be an weak disturbance moving toward the Suncoast from the Gulf. This will bring an increase in cloudiness along with a good chance for a few showers on Saturday and into Saturday evening.
Sunday mostly cloudy skies will the rule along with highs in the low 80s with only a slight chance for a few showers.
Bob Harrigan
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.