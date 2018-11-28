Another cold night ahead as lows drop into the 30s across parts of Suncoast

Cold North winds will continue through the overnight hours and make for a very chilly start once again along the Suncoast. Lows are expected in the upper 30s well inland and low to mid 40s near the coast. With a N. wind at 10 mph we can expect wind chills in the upper 30s in most areas during the 6-8 a.m. hours. So make sure the kids have some warm clothes on before you send them off to school. They may be able to take off the jackets by the noon hour as temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.