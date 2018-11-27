World’s best junior tennis players competing this week in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The annual Eddie Herr International Junior Championship is underway on the campus of IMG in Bradenton. Names like Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova have played in this annual event. Players from 90 countries are here to take part in this big event.
“There’s players from many countries, close to 2,000 entrants from all over the world in four different divisions, 12, 14, 16 and 18. And if you look back in history many of the top professionals now all played in the Eddie Herr Junior Tournament at one time or another,” said David “Red” Ayme, IMG Coach.
“The tournament is very important because college coaches are here by the dozens looking for potential scholarships and that’s important because out of the thousands of students playing here, if 1% make it as professional that would be a lot.” said Hall fo Fame Tennis Coach Nick Bollettieri.
You still have plenty of time to catch the tennis all this week. Parking is $10 per day, or $25 for the week. The finals are on Sunday.
