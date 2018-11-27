There are numerous new age ways of treating migraines, but which one will work for you?

“Acupuncture treatment is probably one of the most relaxing things you’ll ever do. I mean, even more relaxing than a massage, because when you have an acupuncture needle, which is the size of a human hair, it’s flimsy and it just bends.” Dr. Balderson showed. “And all you do is you use the guide tube to shoot the needle in. This point, in particular, is large intestine four which is really great for migraines. And you don’t feel that, barely at all. If anything I feel an energy and something tingling up my arm, not a nerve tingle, but just like an opening.”