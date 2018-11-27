Sarasota County School District swears in new Police Chief for the second time within months

SARASOTA (WWSB) -For the second time in the past few months, Sarasota County Schools will swear-in a new police chief.
So, what happened to the last one?
The former police chief, Paul Grohowski, was re-assigned back in October.
He now has a senior administrative role, which includes overseeing capital projects including hardening school buildings..
Grohowski was reassigned following an issue with the department’s head of security but, now the school district is ready to move forward with new leadership.
At 10:00 am Tuesday morning, Tim Enos will be sworn in as the new Police Chief.
Enos will be responsible for 21 police officers in schools, 2 officers assigned to regional response units; one north and one
south, and 3 sergeants.
The school district says they want to improve the department because of how its evolving with school security and Enos
seems like the perfect fit.
Enos tells us while working at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, school policing has been his top priority.
“Well school policing has been 17 out of my 25 years with the Sheriff’s Office. When the opportunity came available with the
school district and potentially some changes being made it was something that is very very important to me, something my
entire career has been based on, it’s my passion”, says Enos.
Enos is also the Executive Director of the Florida Association of School Resource Officers.
Wednesday November 26th was his last day as captain at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday’s swearing in starts at 10 am at Riverview High School.
The public is welcome to join and is being asked to arrive no later than 9:30 am.
