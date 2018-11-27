New bill emerges to toughen laws on texting while driving

Keyna Cory with the Florida Don’t Text and Drive Coalition hopes 2019 is finally the year Florida joins nearly all other states in creating stricter enforcement for distracted driving. “Texting while driving, or distracted driving, is just as dangerous as somebody that is drinking and driving or that is intoxicated while out on the roads. So, it’s time to put a stop to it," said Kenya Cory. “We are very hopeful that this year, in the 2019 legislative session, we are going to get stronger laws passed on distracted driving. We really need to make Florida’s roads safe for all.”